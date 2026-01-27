BJP determined for developed Bengal: Nitin Nabin

Durgapur (WB), Jan 27 (PTI) BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday said the party is determined for West Bengal's progress, and asserted that the advancement of the state is necessary to achieve the goal of a developed India by 2047. Nabin, in his first visit to the state after taking over the post, inaugurated the 'Kamal Mela', organised by the saffron party here.

"We are resolved to achieve the development of Bengal," he said after the inauguration of the fair in this industrial town in Paschim Bardhaman district.

Nabin also lauded the Bengal unit of the BJP for giving a platform to small traders by way of organising the fair.

An advanced Bengal is a necessity to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047, he said.

Nabin landed at the Andal airport this evening for a two-day West Bengal tour.

His maiden visit as the BJP chief holds significance as the assembly elections in the state are due in a few months.

Exhorting the youth to work for the development of the country, he said, "If a developed India has to be made by 2047, then the youth of the country have to work hard to achieve that." The BJP president, in his address, remembered the contributions of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, social reformers Raja Rammohan Roy, Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar, and also Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda in shaping India's cultural, educational and social progress.

"Author Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay wrote the national song 'Vande Mataram', which boosted the freedom struggle of the country against the British Raj," he said.

Condoling the death of at least eight workers in a devastating fire in South 24 Parganas district on Monday, Nabin said, "Our BJP family is with the families who lost their near and dear ones." PTI AMR BDC