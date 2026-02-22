BJP did not keep MSP promise to paddy farmers: Deepender Hooda

Hisar, Feb 22 (PTI) Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Sunday said ahead of the 2024 Haryana polls, the BJP had promised to procure paddy at a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 3,100 per quintal, but forgot about it after coming to power.

Under the BJP government, the farmers also failed to get the right price for millet and cotton, Hooda told a gathering at a grain market after inaugurating the Congress office in Narnaund, about 70 km from here.

In the run-up to the 2024 Haryana elections, the BJP promised to provide farmers an MSP of Rs 3,100 per quintal for paddy if it returned to power, but did not fulfil it.

"And this is when the chief minister talks about purchasing 24 crops at MSP. Once the BJP secured the votes, it forgot farmers, youths, the poor, women and the elderly," he said.

The BJP had also promised to provide a monthly assistance of Rs 2,100 to all the women, but later it announced several conditions under the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana.

"The BJP government also forgot the elderly and cut several old-age pension beneficiaries," he charged.

Hooda alleged that Haryana has the highest unemployment rate in the country, while corruption is rampant and the drug problem is growing.

The law and order situation in Haryana has also deteriorated under the BJP rule, he said.

"But Chief Minister Nayab Saini is going to Punjab and talking about making Punjab crime-free and number one in development (if the BJP comes to power after the 2027 polls). However, since the people of Haryana voted for him, Haryana should be number one. Haryana should become crime-free first. But today, criminals are roaming freely," the Congress leader alleged.

Congress MPs Jai Prakash, Satpal Brahmachari, MLAs Jassi Petwar, Naresh Selwal, Induraj Narwal, Balram Dangi and Devender Hans were present at the public rally. PTI COR SUN DIV DIV