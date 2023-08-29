BJP did what Congress could only have dreamt of: Haryana CM Khattar defends family ID scheme

Chandigarh, Aug 29 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the BJP government brought several reforms which the Congress could not have even thought of, as he defended his government's flagship Parivar Pehchan Patra family ID scheme.

"They are seeing things through glasses tinted with a certain shade... The reforms which we initiated the Congress could not have even thought about," Khattar said in the state Assembly.

"We used to hear about their 'Garibi Hatao' slogan, but they failed to truly address the issue of poverty eradication. They treated the poor as a vote bank.

"The present government, however, has prioritised reaching out to every underprivileged individual, ensuring that they reap the benefits of government schemes and programmes," the CM said.

Khattar was replying to a 'Calling Attention' notice of opposition Congress MLA Jagbir Singh Malik regarding problems being faced by the public for corrections in PPP family id.

Several Congress MLAs claimed that people were facing a lot of hassles in the PPP and were joined by other opposition parties in their raising concerns about the privacy of the people with all their vital data stored in the government database as a necessary component of the scheme.

"We have already implemented a lot of things under PPP. There is no going back on this now," Khattar responded to the opposition's protestations, adding, rules have been placed on the floor of the House.

B B Batra of the Congress demanded that a House committee be formed to review the PPP.

The state assembly had two years ago passed the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Bill aimed at creating a unique identification number for each family, while preparing a database of families to facilitate their access to various government services.

Khattar said the PPP has not only eliminated many hurdles but also empowered eligible beneficiaries to effortlessly avail themselves of state welfare schemes.

He informed the house that the PPP initiative is aimed to ensure that poor and eligible ones are no longer subjected to the unnecessary rigmarole of office visits and documentation submission.

Khattar claimed that the earlier system disproportionately favoured the dominant or well-connected.

He informed the House that the government had issued 12.30 lakh new ration cards in January 2023.

He said that the expansion of such public goods as subsidised rations to people below the poverty line, and benefits under the Old Age Samman, Divyang Pension, Mukhyamantri Vivah Shagun Yojana, and Mukhyamantri Antyodyay Parivar Utthan Yojana etc have been made possible only because of implementation of PPP.

Khattar told the house that a few discrepancies brought to light in the Parivar Pehchan Patra records are being promptly rectified, as he invited the opposition to contribute to the debate with constructive feedback.

Meanwhile, Congress' Jagbir Singh Malik said there were a lot of problems with the PPP.

He cited the instance of a girl student from Karnal, who, he said, has been shown to have Rs 9 crore per annum income.

Congress member B B Batra said, "Where are the caste details needed to avail old age pension, widow pension. Under which law personal details are being sought from people." Batra also took exception to the fact that it has been made mandatory for the people to have a PPP even to avail essential services as he raised questions on data security under PPP.

Congress members also found support from JJP member Ram Kumar Gautam.

"I want to ask what is the purpose of PPP in the first place," Gautam said.

Congress MLAs Varun Chaudhary and Geeta Bhukkal said Parivar Pehchan Patra has become "Permanent Pareshani Patra" for people.

Even for school admission, it is said children have to have PPP, Bhukkal said.

"Many government employees have been told that their increment will be stopped if they don't have PPP," she said. PTI SUN VN VN