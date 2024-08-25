BJP discusses roadmap for Odisha in core committee meet

Bhubaneswar, Aug 25 (PTI) Senior leaders of the BJP met in Bhubaneswar on Sunday and held discussions on a roadmap for the party in Odisha where it stormed to power around two and a half months back, routing the Naveen Patnaik government of 24 years.

The core committee meeting was presided over by state BJP president Manmohan Samal, and attended by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy CMs KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, MPs Baijayant Panda, Sambit Patra and Pratap Sarangi, besides the party's in-charges Viay Pal Singh Tomar and Lata Usendi.

Tomar said a political roadmap ahead of the membership drive, which would start on September 1, was discussed at the meeting.

The state BJP was targetting 1 crore memberships during the drive, party leaders said.

Besides detailed discussions on the drive, the meeting also discussed the state government's flagship Subhadra Yojana under which Rs 50,000 would be given to each woman over a period of five years, they said.

Discussions were also held on how to strengthen the organisation at the booth level across the state, they added.

PM Narendra Modi's likely visit to the state on September 17 was also discussed at the meeting. PTI AAM AAM SOM