BJP discusses strategy for 2026 Assam assembly polls at meeting in Dibrugarh

Guwahati, Oct 9 (PTI) The Assam BJP's extended executive committee discussed the strategy for the 2026 assembly elections during a meeting in Dibrugarh on Thursday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The meeting was ''very constructive and we followed up on various issues'', Sarma said.

''We have almost finalised the strategy for next year's assembly polls,'' he said.

Both the core committee and the office bearers' meeting were held on Thursday.

''The discussions will continue on Friday and the party's state president Dilip Saikia will address the media on the decisions taken during the two-day meeting,'' Sarma said.

During the meeting on Thursday, both Sarma and Saikia held an in-depth review of the party’s upcoming roadmap and discussed various organisational matters.

Besides Sarma and Saikia, the meeting was attended by Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita, national secretary and MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, state in-charge Harish Dwivedi, and state general secretary (organisation) Ravindra Raju. PTI DG RBT