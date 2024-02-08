BJP dismisses Rahul Gandhi's OBC charge against PM Modi as 'blatant lie'

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday rubbished as "blatant lie" Rahul Gandhi's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi got his caste included in the list of Other Backward Classes in Gujarat when he was the state's chief minister.

"This is a blatant lie. PM Narendra Modi's caste was notified as an OBC on Oct 27, 1999, a full two years before he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat," BJP IT department head Amit Malviya posted on X and shared the weblink of the official notification.

"The entire Nehru-Gandhi family, starting from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rahul Gandhi, have been against OBCs," he said.

In a speech in Odisha, Gandhi claimed that Modi was not born in an OBC family and is misleading people by identifying himself as an OBC.

"Modi ji has been misleading the people by saying that he is an OBC... He changed his caste to OBC after becoming the CM of Gujarat. Therefore, Modi ji is not an OBC by birth," the Congress MP from Wayanad alleged. PTI KR KR VN VN