BJP disrespecting people’s mandate, running J-K affairs by proxy: Cong leader Karra

Jammu, Feb 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra on Monday accused the BJP of disrespecting the people's mandate by running the affairs of Jammu and Kashmir through proxy despite the formation of a popular government last year.
Addressing a party convention in Ramban as part of a 15-day campaign for the restoration of statehood and safeguarding constitutional values, Karra questioned the BJP's delay in fulfilling its commitment to restoring Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood.
The BJP had assured the people on the floor of Parliament, before the Supreme Court, and in public statements that statehood would be restored at the earliest, he said.
Even after more than four months of an elected government taking over, the delay is not only disrespectful to the Constitution and Supreme Court but also to the mandate of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress leader added.
He said the people have voted the NC-Congress coalition to power with great hopes and to get rid of the sufferings of the bureaucratic regime but "unfortunately BJP does not transfer full powers to the elected government in order to deliver to promises".