BJP disrupted MCD functioning as opposition, brought 'negative energy': LoP Ankush Narang

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Ankush Narang on Thursday alleged that the BJP consistently disrupted the smooth functioning of the civic body during AAP tenure by bringing in "negative energy" and refusing to engage constructively in House proceedings.

Addressing a press conference, Narang said the House functioned for five hours on Wednesday after nearly two and a half years, a development that he credited to the AAP councillors' positive approach.

"Wherever we had to raise questions or objections, we did so. But we ensured the House kept running, unlike the BJP members, who earlier used to carry black placards and disrupt the proceedings," he said.

No immediate response was given by BJP Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh or the councillors.

Referring to past sessions, Narang alleged that the BJP councillors were never interested in meaningful work or the concerns of the Delhi residents. "Even when the mayor was a woman, microphones were broken. That shows the BJP's disregard for democratic decorum,” he said.

Narang also claimed that AAP's sustained opposition to the recent user charges led the BJP to bring a private member bill in the House to address public concerns.

"They're trying to take credit now but it was our party that stood with the people and protested against these charges," he said.

"We don't mind if someone else gets the credit but we will continue our struggle on behalf of the citizens," he said.

Narang further said he had written a letter to the mayor and also raised a question during the press conference, asking why he, despite being appointed as the mayor of Delhi, had not resigned from the post of Standing Committee member. He called it a violation of protocol and ethics.

"This has never happened in the history of the MCD. On moral grounds, the person should have resigned on the very first day," he said, adding, "Why is he still clinging to the post? What personal interest or greed is stopping him from stepping down?" Last month, the MCD polls were held and the BJP formed its "triple-engine" government in the national capital, with Singh elected as the mayor. PTI NSM NSM KSS KSS