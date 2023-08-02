BJP disrupts Question Hour of Jharkhand Assembly over drought, law & order issue

BJP disrupts Question Hour of Jharkhand Assembly on drought, law & order issue Ranchi, Aug 2 (PTI) The opposition BJP on Wednesday disrupted the Question Hour of the Jharkhand Assembly, demanding a special discussion on drought and law and order issues in the state.

Advertisment

The uproarious scenes created by the saffron party legislators led to two adjournments. They continued to create a ruckus even during the Zero Hour and Call Attention Motion proceedings.

As soon as the House assembled for the day at 11.06 am, BJP MLAs trooped into the well demanding a debate on the drought and "deteriorating" law and order.

A heated debate took place between the BJP’s Dhullu Mahto and Sudivya Kumar of the ruling JMM. Mahto highlighted the plight of Jharkhand’s migrant workers in other states, which was opposed by Kumar.

Advertisment

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam alleged that Mahto has pointed a finger at Kumar.

As the debate between two legislators aggravated, Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto adjourned the House at 11.13 am for 20 minutes. As the House resumed, the saffron party legislators again rushed to the well and raised the same demands.

This time, ruling coalition legislators led by the Congress also trooped into the well, raising slogans against the Central government for allegedly not allotting a financial package for drought-hit blocks of the state.

Advertisment

The Speaker announced the second adjournment at 11.38 am till 12.30 pm. The House assembled at 12.33 pm for the Zero Hour but saffron party leaders continued to create uproar.

The BJP’s Anant Ojha brought an adjournment motion over the issue of less rainfall in the state, which was rejected by the Speaker saying it is based on assumption.

After the lunch break, the House assembled around 2 pm and four bills were tabled for discussion. As the discussion on the bills started, the opposition staged a walk-out.

Advertisment

The bills were passed in their absence.

Earlier in the day, both the opposition BJP and ruling coalition legislators staged demonstrations at the main entrance of the Jharkhand Assembly for different reasons.

While BJP MLAs were demanding that the state be declared drought-hit, members of the JMM accused the Centre of not providing a drought relief package.

Saffron party MLA Neera Yadav said that farmers are facing a drought-like situation due to less rainfall this monsoon and the government should declare Jharkhand drought hit.

Participating in the ruling party’s demonstration, Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh said that the Jharkhand government had also placed a demand for a financial package of Rs 9,682 crore to the Centre for 226 drought-hit blocks in the state.

“But the Centre has allowed a mere Rs 502 crore as drought package. We have been asked to use the fund provided under disaster management,” Patralekh told the media.

He said, “Central teams visited Jharkhand last year and assessed the impact of drought. The team members had agreed the situation of cultivation was not good in Jharkhand last year.” PTI SAN SAN NN