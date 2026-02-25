BJP dist chief, MLA protest inside police station in UP's Kasganj; allege misbehaviour by police

Etah (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) An unusual situation arose in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district president and a party MLA held a sit-in protest inside a police station, alleging misbehaviour by local police officers.

The protest took place at the Patiyali Kotwali police station, where BJP district president Neeraj Sharma and Amampur MLA Hariom Verma sat on a dharna along with a large number of party workers.

Sharma alleged that the Kotwali inspector and the crime inspector used abusive language during a phone conversation with him. He also claimed that he was "arrested" inside the police station, a statement that surfaced in a video circulating on social media.

The controversy stems from a police action earlier on Wednesday when Mishra was arrested and sent to court after a warrant was issued in connection with an alleged objectionable remark made against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 11, 2021.

According to Sharma, he had called the police regarding another matter. He alleged that his calls were initially not answered and that when the conversation took place, the officers crossed "all limits of decorum" and behaved in an abusive manner.

"Respect for party workers is my top priority. Until the accused inspectors are relieved from here, neither the MLA will leave nor will any worker go home. This is a fight for respect," Sharma said.

Verma reached the police station in support of Sharma along with party workers and joined the sit-in.

Amid the protest, Patiyali Kotwali was turned into a virtual camp, with hundreds of workers gathered inside and outside the premises. Senior police officials reached the spot and held discussions with party leaders to defuse the situation.

Party leaders and workers remained firm on their demand for action against the officers concerned, saying the protest would continue until strict action is taken. PTI COR KIS KSS KSS