BJP distances itself from Kangana Ranaut's remarks on farmers protests

Masaba Naqvi
New Delhi: The BJP on Monday distanced itself from its Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut's comments on farmers agitation. 

The saffron party in an official communique said that she was not authorised to speak on policy issues.

The statement issued by the central media division of BJP said that the actor has been directed not to give any such remarks in the future.

In a viral video, Ranaut could be heard saying there were dead bodies hanging and women were being raped at the site of farmers protest.

Ranaut, also a BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, has directed the film “Emergency” in which she stars as former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

The film will hit the big screen on September 6.

