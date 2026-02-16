BJP distorting my remarks on Shivaji Maharaj-Tipu to shift attention from govt's failures: Sapkal

Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) Under fire for equating Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Tipu Sultan, Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal has accused the BJP of manufacturing a controversy to shift public focus from key issues by distorting his remarks.

On Monday, the Congress leader appeared to be isolated in the Opposition camp, with the Shiv Sena (UBT) condemning the comparison between the erstwhile Mysuru ruler and the founder of the Maratha empire.

VHP national organisational secretary Milind Parande expressed surprise over a Maharashtrian making such remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Sapkal, however, remained defiant, saying he won't buckle under the threats issued by some leaders of the BJP who have announced a reward for anyone who would cut off his tongue for criticising the saffron party.

"I am ready to face consequences if such extreme action against me could protect Indian farmers from imports, cancel the unjust trade deal with the US, ensure better prices for agricultural produce, and curb communal polarisation," he added.

The controversy stemmed from a portrait of 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan displayed in the office of Malegaon Municipal Corporation deputy mayor Shan-e-Hind Nihal Ahmed, which Shiv Sena corporators and Hindu outfits opposed.

While pointing to the valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the way he presented the idea of 'Swarajya', Sapkal gave the example of Tipu Sultan's call for battle against the British and claimed this was an ideal articulated on the same lines.

Tipu Sultan remains a polarising figure of history, with some invoking his bravery in the battles against the British, while right-wing outfits blame him for his alleged religious bigotry and ill-treatment of Hindus.

The alleged "comparison" led to the registration of an FIR against Sapkal in Pune and a sharp rebuke from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who said the state will not tolerate any insult to Shivaji Maharaj.

"BJP leaders had announced a reward for anyone who would cut off my tongue for criticising the party. If exposing the BJP leads to such threats, I will still not stop speaking the truth," Sapkal told reporters.

He alleged the BJP was working in the interests of large corporate groups and attempting to change the Constitution.

Referring to the controversy, Sapkal reiterated that his remarks were being distorted by the BJP to create unrest in Maharashtra and to divert public attention from pressing issues, including farmers' distress and governance challenges in Maharashtra.

"I didn't say anything objectionable. The Maratha king's glory should continue to grow," he said.

Sapkal's remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who enjoys a near-reverential status in Maharashtra, led to a clash between BJP and Congress activists in Pune on Sunday, leading to registration of cross FIRs.

Stones were hurled during the BJP workers' confrontation with Congress activists near Congress Bhavan, leaving nine persons, including workers of the rival parties, two police personnel and two journalists, injured, police said.

A case has been registered against BJP's Pune unit president Dheeraj Ghate, its local youth wing chief Dushyant Mohol and 50 to 60 other party workers. Congress city head Arvind Shinde, two other local leaders and some unidentified party workers were also booked under various sections of the BNS, police added.

Aware of the public sentiments regarding the Maratha king, Sena (UBT) in its party mouthpiece Saamana said, "It is condemnable to compare Tipu Sultan with Chhatrapati Shivaji." With his remarks, Sapkal has provided the BJP with an opportunity to give a communal colour to the controversy, it said.

Tipu Sultan is considered a hero in Pakistan, but the Bharatiya Janata Party does not find it condemnable to allow an India-Pakistan cricket match, the editorial further claimed.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) said the BJP has honoured Tipu Sultan several times in the past. It claimed the ruling party had even proposed to name a road after the Mysuru ruler.

Reacting sharply, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said some people are trying to play vote bank politics and divide the society.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the deity of Maharashtra, and we work according to his principles. I condemn those who are trying to equate Chhatrapati Shivaji and Tipu Sultan," he told reporters.

Amid the row, Sapkal had maintained that his earlier statement was about Tipu Sultan following the Swarajya ideal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his fight against the British.

On Sunday, he alleged the (BJP) wanted to divert attention from basic issues of Maharashtra and from the Epstein files, in which a lot is hidden.

"Bringing caste and religion into every matter is the BJP's old tactic. They are using my responsible statement and giving it a Hindu-Muslim angle," he added. PTI MR PR SPK GK BNM NSK