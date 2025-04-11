BJP distracting public by raising divisive issues, ignoring real concerns: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Aligarh, Apr 11 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday launched a scathing attack on the BJP accusing them of deliberately raking up divisive issues to distract the public from real concerns including unemployment, deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a private event on Ramghat Road in Aligarh, Yadav said, "Whenever the BJP faces mounting public anger over real issues, it creates unnecessary controversies to divert attention. The only thing the BJP government has to offer is hate politics and divisive agendas." Yadav alleged that the BJP-led state government had consistently painted a misleading picture of Uttar Pradesh's law and order situation by providing "false figures" but the ground reality was now visible to everyone.

"Whenever opposition leaders raise their voice, they are silenced with fake and fabricated cases," he said. "Issues today are being decided not on merit but on narrow political considerations. The Constitution of India is under serious threat." Targeting the Centre's economic policies, the former chief minister said the recent economic downturn had exposed how the government had played into the hands of a few corporates at the cost of farmers and the common man.

"The government has failed to ensure fair selling prices for farmers. Wheat is being bought at distress prices by corporates, showing how the system is stacked against the farmer," Yadav said.

In response to questions about the recent controversy surrounding SP MP Ramji Lal Suman's remarks on Rajput icon Rana Sanga, Yadav sought to defuse tensions, saying, "Once a matter has been expunged from the records of Parliament, it should be left alone." He warned that rather than resolving contentious issues, the state government was "taking the help of private armies and trooper-like groups, much like the Nazis in Germany, to create trouble and intimidate opponents." Yadav accused the BJP of employing such groups alongside the partisan use of police to "crush dissent, including in the media." He claimed that the real state of law and order had come to light when, during his recent visit to Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi apparently chose to directly interact with police officials instead of the chief minister.

"This happened because of reports linking ruling party functionaries to law and order violations," Yadav alleged.

He also raised concerns over a recent incident where a girl was allegedly barred from appearing in a board examination over a dispute concerning her dress. "This is a shocking indictment of the state of affairs in UP where identity is being placed above merit and justice," he said.

Yadav arrived in Aligarh earlier in the day at the city airport and proceeded to attend a wedding ceremony on the city's outskirts. His visit drew protests from right-wing groups, including the Kshatriya Mahasabha, which opposed his presence due to the Rana Sanga controversy.

A number of protestors waved black flags and shouted slogans. However, heavy police deployment ensured no breach of peace, and at least two protestors were detained, police said.

Despite the tensions, Yadav did not appear fazed. "We will continue to speak the truth and stand with the people," he said before leaving the venue. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG