BJP district presidents, MLAs & MPs to visit farmers in rain-hit areas in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Sep 6 (PTI) Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Saturday said all the district presidents have been instructed to visit the rain-affected areas in their region, along with MLAs and MPs, to assess and address the issues of distressed farmers.

He also accused the ruling Congress government of "neglecting" the farmers.

"At a time when the ruling Congress has forgotten the farmers, when they are in distress due to heavy rains and floods, it is the duty of BJP as a national party to go to them and hear their concerns," Vijayendra said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "When the farmers are in distress, as the party President I have written to all our district presidents to tour affected areas in their respective district, along with MLAs and MPs and meet those affected, it's our duty." Noting that farmers in Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir who grow tur (pigeon pea) are in distress, the BJP chief said those in Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Haveri who grow cotton and onion, and Maize growing farmers in Malnad and Shivamogga are facing difficulties as their crops are destroyed. PTI KSU ROH