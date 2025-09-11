BJP diverting people’s attention from Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote theft’ charge, alleges KC Venugopal

Kolkata, Sep 11 (PTI) Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal on Thursday charged the BJP with attempting to divert people’s attention from Rahul Gandhi’s accusation of vote theft.

The Congress MP also criticised the Election Commission of India, accusing it of siding with the BJP-led government at the Centre to “sabotage” normal polls.

“The BJP is attempting to divert attention from Rahul Gandhi’s statements on vote chori by engaging in deliberate deflection tactics. Whenever a truth comes from Rahul Gandhi, this is the strategy by the BJP,” said Venugopal, who is in the city to chair an organisational meeting of the party.

He claimed that all over India, people believe in vote theft. PTI SCH NN