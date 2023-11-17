BJP divided in Rajasthan: Congress leader Anand Sharma

Jaipur, Nov 17 (PTI) Congress leader Anand Sharma claimed on Friday that the BJP in Rajasthan is divided and there is discord among the leaders of the party.

"They have not been able to present a face for the (Rajasthan Assembly) election. The central leadership does not like the faces they have," the former Union minister told a press conference here.

He said the public has no idea who will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the desert state.

"Fearing that the BJP will not be able to form the government in Rajasthan, it has not put forward any leadership face in the state," Sharma said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the leader of the BJP, he has the right to campaign in favour of the BJP candidates, but it is not appropriate to claim responsibility everywhere because this is a huge country, spread from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Hence, he should first take responsibility for the country," the Congress leader said.

He said the promises the saffron party made to people in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls are yet to be fulfilled and now, the prime minister is asking for votes in Assembly elections.

"Will the prime minister also do the work of the MLAs and the chief minister?" Sharma asked.

He said the number of people benefitting from the public welfare schemes of the Congress government in Rajasthan is not small. Sharma highlighted the schemes and programmes of the government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the seven guarantees promised by the Congress if it retains power in the state.

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3. PTI SDA RC