BJP dividing country in name of caste, creed, religion: Rahul Gandhi

Itanagar: Soon after the Congress 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' entered Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday, its leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of "dividing the country in the name of caste, creed and religion".

Advertisment

While interacting with the residents of Doimukh, he alleged that the BJP "instigates people to fight among themselves in the name of religion and language".

“The BJP works for the interest of a few businessmen, not for the interest of the people who are suffering a lot. The Congress, on the other hand, works to unite the people and for their betterment,” Gandhi said from the top of a vehicle in which he was travelling as part of the Yatra.

The Congress leader said the 6,713-km-long 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', which began from Manipur on January 14 and will culminate in Mumbai on March 20, is aimed at "raising the sufferings of the people of the northeast region".

Advertisment

“We gave statehood to Arunachal Pradesh and our party is always ready to raise the issues of the poor and to work for the betterment of the youth, women and weaker sections of the society,” Gandhi said.

He also questioned the BJP for the huge unemployment in the country.

“In the BJP regime, neither the government was ready to hear the people's grievances nor did the media raise their issues. During the yatra, I am travelling for several hours from morning to evening and stop at places to hear the pain and sufferings of the people,” he said.

Advertisment

Earlier, Gandhi was received by Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Nabam Tuki at the Gumto check gate in Papum Pare district, where the flag handover ceremony was held.

The flag handover ceremony was held between Tuki and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah in the presence of senior party leaders from both states.

Adorned with traditional "Nyishi" headgear, Gandhi went to Doimukh along with hundreds of party workers, where he addressed a public rally.

Advertisment

From Doimukh, Gandhi reached Naharlagun by bus and interacted with street vendors there, party sources said.

Gandhi would also address a press conference at Itanagar later in the day.

The Congress MP will leave the state capital on Sunday morning through Hollongi.