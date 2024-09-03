BJP does not do politics for power but to bring change in country: Bhajanlal

Jaipur, Sep 3 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Tuesday the BJP does not do politics for power but to bring about a change in the country.

He asked the BJP works to ensure that every person gets his rights. If the country's farmers, women and youths move forward, then the country will move forward, he said.

He was addressing the party's membership campaign programme here. The chief minister said the BJP was formed for the development and upliftment of the poorest, and the BJP government is working on the same policy.

BJP state president Madan Rathore called upon the workers to make as many members as possible, saying they should make people aware of the party's policies.

Rathore said that these days political parties based on family or individual are working in the country, but the BJP is an ideology-based party.

State convener of the BJP membership campaign Dr Arun Chaturvedi said that on Wednesday, BJP officials and public representatives will start the campaign through a press conference in every district of the state. Chaturvedi said the BJP will make 1.25 crore members of the party in the state.

For this, BJP workers have been given the target of making 200 members at each 51,700 booths in Rajasthan. Under the BJP membership campaign, any person can become a member by giving a missed call on the number 88 00 00 2024 or through the Namo app, website or by scanning a QR code.

He said the campaign will run in two phases. PTI AG MNK MNK