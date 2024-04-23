BJP does not have answers to our questions, says farmer leader Dallewal

Chandigarh, Apr 23 (PTI) Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal on Tuesday slammed the BJP, alleging that it does not have answers to their questions like when the government will give a legal guarantee to minimum support price.

The SKM (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) had organised a debate on farming issues with the farmer leaders claiming that the open discussion was called after the Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar had asked the farmers for the same to discuss their demands.

The farmer leaders claimed that no BJP leader turned up at the open debate here.

Addressing the media, Dallewal said by not participating in the debate, the BJP has proved that it does not have answers to farmers' posers.

Dallewal said the farmers wanted to question why farmers were not allowed to head towards Delhi in support of their various demands including a law on minimum support price (MSP).

He said the farmers wanted to question whether the BJP did not promise the legal guarantee to MSP and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report.

He accused the BJP of trying to mislead the people that with the MSP on all crops will lead to inflation.

Another farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said farmers will observe 100 days of the ongoing agitation on May 22 by gathering at Shambhu and Khanauri border points in huge numbers.

To register their protest over their unmet demands, the farmers have been holding protests against the BJP candidates when they campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

The SKM (Non-Political) and the KMM are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march by the farmers to press the government to accept their demands which includes that the Centre should give a legal guarantee of MSP for crops.

The farmers have been staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 when their march was stopped by the security forces. PTI CHS KSS KSS