BJP does not need Pramod Mahajan and Gopinath Munde anymore, alleges Shiv Sena leader

Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader Prakash Mahajan on Monday claimed the BJP no longer needs leaders like the late Pramod Mahajan and Gopinath Munde.

"I don’t think the BJP needs the Mahajan-Munde duo anymore. I quit the party 20 years ago. It would be satisfactory if the BJP takes care of the legacy of Pramod Mahajan in the party,” Mahajan, a brother of Pramod Mahajan, told a Marathi news channel.

Prakash Mahajan quit MNS last week and joined the Shiv Sena, headed by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

The expansion of the BJP in Maharashtra is credited to Pramod Mahajan and Gopinath Munde to a large extent. PTI PR NSK