BJP does not take decisions under pressure from Shinde, says Sena (UBT) leader

Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Wednesday said the BJP is a party which takes it decisions independently and does not function under pressure from its ally Eknath Shinde, who is now Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister.

His statement came hours after Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, declared he will fully support the BJP leadership's decision to name the next CM and that he won't be a hurdle in the process.

Shinde's announcement clears the decks for the BJP, the single largest party in the new assembly, to name its own CM and its senior leader Devendra Fadnavis appears to be a front-runner for the top job.

"The BJP is a party that takes its decisions independently. It does not take its decisions under pressure from Shinde," Danve told PTI.

At a press conference in Thane, Shinde said he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday and told them to decide (on the next CM), and assured them he will abide by whatever decision they take.

Danve said it is not the case that the BJP leadership will start its decision-making process to choose the next CM of Maharashtra after a green signal from Shinde.

"They (the BJP) must have already taken their decision," said the Leader of Opposition in the state legislative council.

Sushma Andhare, a deputy leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), claimed Shinde’s action stems from intense pressure from the BJP.

"If Eknath Shinde wanted to show a big heart, he would have done it on November 23 when resulted (of polls) were declared and the BJP had numbers with it. But he resorted to emotional blackmailing and was trying to work towards getting the CM post till the very last minute," Andhare noted.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which also includes the Shiv Sena and the NCP, posted a stunning victory in the just-held state assembly elections, bagging a staggering 230 seats in the 288-member House.

Five days after the poll results, the alliance is yet to take any decision on the CM face.

Recovering from its Lok Sabha election losses, the BJP bagged 132 seats, the highest among all constituents of the Mahayuti. Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP won 57 and 41 seats, respectively. PTI PR RSY