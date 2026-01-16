BJP does not understand Tamil Nadu nor Tamils: TN Minister Rajaa

Chennai, Jan 16 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Minister TRB Rajaa slammed the BJP, stating that the party does not understand Tamil Nadu nor make an effort to understand Tamils.

Delhi does not have any clue about Tamil Nadu and the Tamil festivals, the industries minister said.

His comments came in the backdrop of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday extending his greetings to the people of Tamil Nadu as 'Thiruvalluvar Day' instead of 'Pongal' Day.

In a social media post on January 15, Rajaa said, "When people ask me about the BJP and Tamil Nadu, I often point out that the fundamental issue is that the BJP simply does not understand Tamils and Tamil Nadu and it doesn't even take the effort to understand what we need and what we are!" In Tamil Nadu, 'Pongal' is celebrated on the first of Tamil month 'Thai' and 'Thiruvalluvar Day' is celebrated on second day of Thai month, he said. "Our calendar follows the sun and the soil, not fixed English dates," he said.

Continuing his attack on the Central government, Rajaa said, "I can understand Delhi having no clue about Tamil Nadu and Tamil Festivals but this clearly shows that the dudes here in Tamil Nadu also have become so engrossed in the divisive agenda that they have now forgotten Tamil culture and the meaning of our festivals." "Tamil does not need ceremonial praise. It asks for knowledge and understanding. And Delhi should try to start with that," he added.

On Thursday, senior DMK leader TKS Elangovan took a sharp dig at Shah for wishing the people Thiruvalluvar Day instead of Pongal suggesting the BJP leadership possesses a "very poor" understanding of Tamil culture. PTI VIJ VIJ KH