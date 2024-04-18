BJP doesn't allow allies to survive, claims Tripura opposition leader Jitendra Chaudhury

Agartala, Apr 18 (PTI) Tripura opposition leader Jitendra Chaudhury on Thursday claimed that the BJP has a history of not allowing its allies to thrive, citing instances in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Assam.

The CPI(M) leader criticised the BJP for allegedly sidelining its allies, including the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, the Akali Dal in Punjab, and the Asom Gana Parisad (AGP) in Assam, during an election rally at Manughat in Dhali district.

Chaudhury also highlighted the absence of Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya at a recent BJP rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He criticised Manikya for allegedly failing to secure benefits for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) during the BJP rule in Tripura.

Additionally, Chaudhury criticised the BJP's selection of Kriti Devi Debbarman as the party candidate for Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency, contrasting her with the previous BJP nominee Rebati Tripura.

He urged voters to support Rajendra Reang, the candidate of the opposition INDIA bloc, in the upcoming election. PTI PS MNB