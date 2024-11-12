BJP doesn’t discriminate like Cong, 27 OBC ministers in PM Modi cabinet: Nadda

Jamua (Jharkhand), Nov 12 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party president Jagat Prasad Nadda on Tuesday accused the Congress of being opposed to the backward community, while asserting that the BJP does not discriminate on the basis of caste, creed or religion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inducted 27 OBC ministers in his cabinet, he said while addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand's Jamua.

Nadda claimed that under PM Modi, India has been taking rapid strides and would become the world’s third largest economy during his third term after emerging as a bright spot on the world map.

“The BJP doesn’t discriminate like Congress. Congress is opposed to backwards. Under PM Modi, there are 27 OBC ministers in his cabinet,” he said.

Nadda said that the BJP, on being voted to power, will increase OBC reservation to 27 per cent from 14 per cent at present without impacting any other caste quota.

He alleged that the JMM-led dispensation was a government that snatched the rights of tribals.

“(Chief Minister) Hemant Soren is out on bail and may go to jail any moment, say bye-bye to such forces. Vote for BJP for all-round development of the state,” he said.

Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in a money laundering case linked to a land scam. He was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court on June 28.

Nadda said if the BJP comes to power in Jharkhand, it will set up 10 medical colleges, besides building an expressway between Varanasi and Kolkata via Ranchi for hassle-free transport. PTI NAM/SAN NN