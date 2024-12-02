BJP 'doing politics' over Bhagat Singh's statue at Chandigarh airport: Punjab CM Mann

Chandigarh, Dec 2 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday slammed the BJP for "doing politics" over the issue of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's statue.

His statement came on a day when Punjab BJP leaders held a protest against the alleged delay in the unveiling of the statue at the Chandigarh airport.

Mann said the statue would be inaugurated on December 4.

He said it could not be inaugurated earlier because of the Model Code of Conduct which came in force due to the panchayat elections.

"There should be no politics over this issue," he asserted.

"It is for the first time that the 30-35-feet statue of Bhagat Singh has been set up," he said.

Asked about the BJP leaders holding a protest over the issue, Mann said they should be ashamed of themselves for organising the agitation in the name of Bhagat Singh.

Meanwhile, Punjab BJP leaders were not allowed to go towards the airport as they had planned to unveil the statue.

Punjab BJP vice-president Subhash Sharma on November 28 had given an ultimatum to the Punjab government, saying if the statue was not unveiled within 72 hours, they would take matters into their own hands and inaugurate the statue themselves. PTI CHS MNK MNK