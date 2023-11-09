BJP doing politics over Ram temple and it poses danger to Hindu religion: Patole

Nagpur, Nov 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday said that the way BJP is doing “politics” over the Ram temple poses a danger to the Hindu religion.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Patole said it is the people of the country who have contributed towards the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“If the BJP is doing politics in the name of God then it is committing a big sin. I myself have contributed to the construction of the temple out of my faith. Even, we want a grand temple of Bhagwan Shri Ram. Rajiv ji (ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi) himself had performed the ‘shilanyas’ there,” he said.

However, the way BJP is doing politics over this issue poses a danger to “Hindu dharma”, he said.

While the temple’s inauguration in January should be celebrated like a festival, the BJP is behaving as if the temple belongs to them, said Patole, responding to a query about Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath’s reported remark that the saffron party was treating the temple as its private property.

Asked about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar deciding to increase caste quotas from the existing 50 per cent to 65 per cent, Patole said the BJP is opposing the caste census as it is trying to finish the reservation system.

Patole said the proportion of the poor has increased in the country and the decision taken by Nitish Kumar is appropriate. However, the BJP-led central government will not approve that, he said.

The Congress leader also targeted the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government calling it anti-farmer. Despite a drought-like situation, the government is not announcing drought in the state. It is also not purchasing the produce from farmers, he alleged. PTI CLS NR