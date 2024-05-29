BJP drone show in Kolkata showcases Bengal's heritage, party's campaign themes

Kolkata: As the campaigning for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha polls on June 1 draws to a close, hundreds of people witnessed a colourful drone show organised by the BJP here on Wednesday night.

The event showcased the heritage and culture of West Bengal, as well as the achievements and promises of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

The sky over Kolkata Maidan was lit up with multicoloured lights forming the shape of an EVM with the BJP's election symbol, the lotus, prominently displayed. The words 'Aro Ekbar Modi Sarkar' (Modi government once again) were emblazoned across the night sky.

Images depicting water flowing from a tap and a one-story pucca house followed, accompanied by fluorescent words in Bengali script, 'Ghar Ghar Jal' (water in every house), 'Pucca Bari' (pucca house), and 'Modi ki Guarantee'.

The crowd, chanting "Jai Shree Ram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," erupted as the vibrant display of colours from lasers and drones painted the sky. Images of Kolkata's presiding deities, Maa Kali and Durga, drew the loudest cheers, followed by an image of Lord Rama holding a bow and arrow.

The show also featured images of Bengal's iconic figures, including Swami Vivekananda, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and Rabindranath Tagore, appealing to the sentiments of Bengal. Kolkata's pride, the Metro Railway, was highlighted as well.

The 30-minute show began with the image of the Tricolour unfurling in the sky, accompanied by Indian instrumental sounds like santoor and sarod playing in the background.

"We have sought to recapture the spirit of Bengal, while giving a sneak preview of the achievements and future pro-people projects of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. The ecstatic response of the audience shows how well it has been received," said a BJP leader.