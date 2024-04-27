BJP drops Poonam Mahajan, picks 26/11 prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam from Mumbai North Central seat

Mumbai, Apr 27 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday denied ticket to its Mumbai North Central MP Poonam Mahajan and instead picked prominent lawyer Ujjwal Nikam, who was the special public prosecutor in Mumbai terror attack and 1993 serial blasts cases, as its nominee against Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad.

Advertisment

Nikam acquired a celebrity status when a hundred accused were convicted in the Mumbai blasts case while the 26/11 terror attack trial culminated in the hanging of Ajmal Kasab, the lone terrorist captured alive by the police.

In his first reaction, Nikam said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his colleagues must be credited for India's elevated global status.

Speaking to reporters, Nikam said the law is the key support for the poor and weak. "With this view, I joined BJP as I feel the security and sovereignty of the country should remain unaffected".

Advertisment

Gaikwad heads the Mumbai Congress unit and is the incumbent MLA from Dharavi constituency.

She said her fight is not against any candidate but it is an ideological fight.

Mahajan, the daughter of late BJP stalwart Pramod Mahajan, was elected from Mumbai North Central in the 2014 and 2019 elections when BJP and Shiv Sena (undivided) were in alliance.

Advertisment

She is also a former president of the BJP's youth wing.

Voting in Mumbai is scheduled to be held on May 20 in the fifth phase of the general elections.

Meanwhile, Nikam said he would speak to Poonam Mahajan as he has known her since the days of the Pramod Mahajan (murder) trial. "I used to meet her that time, I know her," he added.

Advertisment

Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency includes six assembly segments Vile Parle, Chandivali, Kurla, Kalina, Bandra East and Bandra West.

The BJP represents two of the six segments, the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde two, and Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress one each.

Speaking on his poll strategy, Nikam said he never underestimated his rivals in the courtroom and will neither do so in the poll arena.

"Varsha Gaikwad is a seasoned politician," he added. PTI MR BNM NSK