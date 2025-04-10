BJP dubs AAP govt's 'Sikhya Kranti' initiative as 'Udghatan Kranti', alleges no improvement in education sector

Chandigarh, Apr 10 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday dubbed the ruling AAP's 'Sikhya Kranti' initiative as 'Udghatan Kranti' and alleged the government in Punjab has "failed" to bring any improvement in the education sector.

Earlier on Monday, the state government launched the 'Sikhya Kranti' -- a 54-day education festival -- wherein newly developed infrastructure projects worth Rs 2,000 crore are being inaugurated in 12,000 government schools.

"Is this 'Sikhya Kranti' or 'Udghatan Kranti' as they (AAP government) have not done anything in the field of education? But we are daily seeing the AAP ministers and MLA are on inauguration spree in the government schools," Punjab BJP general secretary Anil Sarin told reporters here.

Pointing out one of the inaugurations done at a government school, Sarin said, "AAP MLA Labh Singh Ugoke inaugurated the repaired toilet of a Government Senior Secondary School. It is even mentioned on the inauguration plaque. What kind of 'kranti' is it?" Had a new school been set up or a room constructed in a school then the inauguration would have made some sense, he added.

Taking a dig at the AAP government's claims, Sarin said "it is the sorry state of affairs" and they are trying to "mislead people" with 'Sikhya Kranti'.

The BJP leader dared Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Education Minister Harjot Bains to disclose from where the funds came which have been spent on the government schools.

He said the Centre has provided funds to the state government under 'Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan' for various works, including upgradation of infrastructure in schools, opening new schools and smart classes.

Sarin said the state was given Rs 1,127.37 crore in 2022-23, Rs 1,298.30 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 1,240 crore in 2024-25 by the Centre.

The Centre also released Rs 209.46 crore under PM Shri scheme, he added.

Sarin also took potshots the AAP government over party leader Manish Sisodia's name mentioned on the inauguration plaque of the School of Eminence, which was inaugurated in Nawanshahr on April 7.

"In which capacity Sisodia's name was mentioned on the plaque," he asked.

Sarin said on one hand the AAP government is boasting about the 'Sikhya Kranti' programme and on the other hand 40 per cent posts of principals in government senior secondary schools are lying vacant.

Similarly, 41 per cent posts of primary education officers in schools are also lying vacant, he added.

The BJP leader also asked what did the students gain from principals and teachers, who were sent to Singapore and Finland for training.

What improvements came about in those schools whose principals and teachers underwent training abroad? he asked. PTI CHS AS AS