New Delhi: BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya unleashed a scorching takedown of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress on Saturday, accusing them of cynically twisting the horrific lynching of Dalit youth Hariom Valmiki in Raebareli into a caste atrocity for cheap electoral miles, all while turning a blind eye to their own ranks' vile anti-Ambedkar rants.

In a no-holds-barred X post, Malviya painted Congress's Dalit outreach as a "duplicitous" farce that's backfiring spectacularly, with the party's silence on internal bigots screaming louder than their manufactured BJP-bashing.

The blood-soaked saga in Raebareli's Dandepur Jamunapur village kicked off on October 2 night, when 38-year-old Hariom Valmiki – a mentally unstable local from the Valmiki community – wandered into a vigil against rumored "drone thieves" snatching crops.

What should've been a mix-up spiraled into mob savagery: villagers, many from the same Dalit fold, tied him up, thrashed him with sticks and belts, and left him for dead after a brutal beating fueled by paranoia over gadget gangs.

Hariom's final, gut-wrenching pleas – caught on chilling video – included cries for "Rahul Gandhi ji, help me!" as attackers jeered, "We're Baba's men."

Cops have nailed five under the Gangster Act and NSA, with the prime accused shot dead in an encounter on October 10, underscoring this as raw mob panic, not some upper-caste pogrom.

Gandhi, Raebareli's MP and self-styled Dalit savior, wasted no time commandeering the corpse for his anti-BJP arsenal.

Teaming up with Mallikarjun Kharge, he issued a joint broadside branding the killing a "crime against the Constitution, Dalits, and humanity" – a straight-up "murder of justice" courtesy of BJP-backed "hatred, violence, and mob rule."

Gandhi dialed the grieving family thrice, vowing solidarity, while a high-command squad – greenlit in a midnight huddle – hit Fatehpur to console kin and thump chests: "Rahul ji was gutted... no one gets to play judge and jury."

UP Congress SC/ST boss Rajendra Pal Gautam even claimed the admin blocked their probe team – a handy finger-point at Yogi's goons.

Karnataka Congress piled on from afar, slamming it as BJP's "warning" to Dalits, with trolls dubbing it "lynching under Adityanath."

Malviya, never one to mince pixels, torched the script in his viral blast: "Rahul Gandhi is trying to color a mentally unstable Dalit youth's killing by his own community as caste conflict – pure vote-bank poison."

He hammered Congress for hyping the October 6 Supreme Court shoe-fling at Dalit CJI B.R. Gavai – where a 71-year-old "Sanatani" lawyer Rakesh Kishore chucked footwear over a deity jab – as a "Dalit insult" worthy of Atrocities Act fury. Kharge called it "mindless," but Malviya sneered: "They reduce a constitutional titan like Gavai to 'just his caste' for outrage points."

Gavai himself shrugged it off as a "forgotten chapter," shocked but unfazed.

Enter Congress's cone of silence on Anil Mishra, their Madhya Pradesh legal cell honcho – a 2021 party roster fixture – who's been peddling Ambedkar poison like it's party policy.

This Gwalior hack's viral tirade dubbed Babasaheb a "ganda vyakti" (dirty man), a British stooge who "divided castes" via reservations, and belted out hate doggerel slamming quotas as a Dalit grift.

Mishra strutted to the station post-FIR, bragging, "I'm not afraid – even 100 FIRs can't silence me," framing the charges as a badge of honor for "defending Dharma" and vowing to fight it in court to "prove Ambedkar had nothing to do with the Constitution."

Malviya didn't stop at the expose: "Congress's double game – Dalits as vote ATMs, their icons as punching bags – is tanking them from Haryana's wipeout to Maharashtra's Dalit exodus and Bihar's blowback."

He touted BJP's Dalit gains as the antidote, urging Hindu solidarity to smash caste wedges.

OpIndia echoed the vibe, blasting Congress for "spinning caste where none exists" in Hariom's case. Even skeptics like The Pamphlet grilled if Rahul's "ecosystem" force-fed the caste angle.

Congress hit back weakly. Pawan Khera insisted Rahul's family chats were "heartbreaking solidarity," not politics.