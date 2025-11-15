BJP, EC colluded in Bihar; removed names of voters under pretext of SIR: UP Cong chief Ajay Rai

Lucknow, Nov 14 (PTI) Calling the Bihar Assembly election results "surprising", Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai on Friday alleged that the "collusion" between the BJP and the Election Commission deprived lakhs of their right to vote, and that malpractice in the name of SIR must be exposed.

Rai made the statement as he addressed a seminar marking the birth anniversary of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru at the state Congress headquarters.

He claimed that the "collusion" between the BJP and the EC led to the removal of the names of lakhs of voters from the electoral rolls under the pretext of SIR, depriving them of their right to vote. He described it as a "direct attack" on democracy.

He cautioned that Assembly elections are due in Uttar Pradesh and claimed that similar issues could arise.

"We must remain vigilant and expose malpractice in the name of SIR. It is our responsibility to ensure voters' names remain on the rolls, and if needed, we will take to the streets. I will stand with you in this struggle," he told party workers.

Earlier, Rai, former ministers Raj Bahadur and Naseemuddin Siddiqui, and Indian Overseas Congress UP chairman Capt Banshidhar Mishra paid floral tributes to Nehru.

Rai said the country needs the vision and ideals of Nehru "now more than ever before." According to a party statement, speakers at the event discussed Nehru's life and contributions. Rai said Nehru laid the foundations of modern India by promoting scientific thinking, democratic values, socialism, education and technological advancement.

"India's diversity, harmony and progress are possible only when we uphold equality, the Constitution and democratic principles," he said.