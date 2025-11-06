BJP, EC trampling Constitution, democracy: Haryana Congress chief

Gurugram, Nov 6 (PTI) Haryana State Congress president Rao Narendra Singh on Thursday alleged that the BJP and the Election Commission are together in "trampling the Constitution and democracy" and claimed that the saffron party was able to form the government in Haryana in 2024 only through "vote chori (theft)".

He made these remarks at a demonstration held by the state party unit at Vatika Chowk in the Badshahpur area here, against alleged vote theft.

According to a statement, Singh alleged that the EC, along with the BJP, is involved in the "killing" of democracy in the country.

"Instead of fulfilling its constitutional obligations, the Election Commission is acting as an agent of the BJP. The Commission is working to increase the BJP's vote share and reduce the votes of opposition voters, which is dangerous for democracy. The BJP government in Haryana was formed due to vote theft. The BJP is engaged in trampling the Constitution and democracy, which will not be tolerated at any cost," said Singh.

Gurugram Congress (rural) district president Vardhan Yadav charged that the BJP won the Badshahpur Assembly constituency by stealing 74,062 votes.

"The BJP stole not only the government in Haryana, but they also did the same in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh," he asserted.

Yadav further stated that 223 fake votes were cast at 10 booths using the same photo, and asserted that the EC must respond to Rahul Gandhi's allegations.

"The Election Commission's arbitrariness and vote theft will no longer be tolerated," he said.

Gurugram Congress (urban) district president Pankaj Dawar said that the alleged issue of collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission is not going away.

"Congress will take this issue to the public, and the public will be made aware of the BJP's misdeeds. This movement is the voice of every citizen who believes in democracy," he reiterated.

The party workers also burnt the effigy of the EC, the statement said. PTI COR APL AMJ AMJ