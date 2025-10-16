BJP 'elder brother' in Mahayuti, party leaders must avoid remarks causing rifts in bloc: Bawankule

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has cautioned party members against making remarks that could create rifts among allies in the ruling Mahayuti coalition.

He asserted the BJP has to play the role of "elder brother" in the party-led alliance, which also consists of the Shiv Sena and NCP, headed by deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, respectively.

Talking to reporters here, Bawankule noted Fadnavis held six divisional meetings of the BJP where he conveyed the message about not speaking against allies to party leaders and workers while holding deliberations with them over the upcoming local body polls in Maharashtra.

"No (BJP) leader will make any (divisive) comments about Mahayuti even if someone from the alliance partners is contesting against us (in local polls). We have to play the role of elder brother in the alliance. We have to give such a message to our workers," he maintained.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, Thane and Nagpur, and a host of other urban and rural local bodies are due in Maharashtra.

Last month, the Supreme Court asked the Maharashtra State Election Commission to conduct polls to these local bodies by January 31, 2026.