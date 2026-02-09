BJP emerges as largest party in urban, semi-urban and rural areas: Fadnavis on outcome of ZP polls

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the BJP has emerged as the number one party in urban, semi-urban, and rural Maharashtra, amid counting of votes for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls.

He said the BJP has broken its 2017 record by securing 236 seats so far in 12 districts and winning 410 seats in 125 Panchayat Samitis.

He said the poll outcome shows that people have expressed confidence in the Mahayuti alliance once again.

Counting of votes for elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis began at 10 am. The Election Commission has not shared any official update so far on the results.

Fadnavis said the BJP has emerged as the single largest party in seven out of 12 Zilla Parishads, which went to polls on February 7.

"Mahayuti has emerged victorious in all 12 districts, with the BJP emerging as the largest party in seven ZPs, namely Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sindhudurg, Solapur, Sangli, Dharashiv, Parbhani and Satara," the chief minister told reporters.

He said the Shiv Sena is leading in Raigad and Ratnagiri ZPs, while another ally, the NCP, scored a victory in Pune.

"In Kolhapur and Latur too, the Mahayuti emerged as the number one coalition after contesting polls together," Fadnavis added.

He said the BJP has broken its 2017 record when the party had won 141 seats in these 12 districts.

"As per the latest reports, the BJP has secured 236 seats. In the 125 Panchayat Samitis, the BJP has improved its tally of seats to 410 from the previous 284," Fadnavis said.

Our allies have also got good results, he said.

He said the BJP will win 50 out of 125 Panchayat Samitis, Shiv Sena 26, and NCP 23. "The Congress and the NCP (SP) will win seven to eight Samitis each, and Shiv Sena (UBT) five others," he added.

Fadnavis said the results show that the opposition exists only in the media and has failed to judge the pulse of the people.

"They (falsely) believe that their political aspirations are aspirations of the people, and that is why they lose. The Opposition has lost the will to fight. When they attack PM Modi, they lose because people don't like such criticism," he added.

The polls were held on Saturday in 12 Zilla Parishads — Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Latur — to elect 731 members along with 1,462 seats in 125 Panchayat Samitis under their jurisdiction.

A total of 2,624 candidates contested the Zilla Parishad polls, and 4,814 candidates were in the fray for the Panchayat Samiti elections.