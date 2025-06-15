BJP ended era of corruption, nepotism in police recruitment in UP: Adityanath

Lucknow, Jun 15 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said police recruitment in Uttar Pradesh was marred by nepotism and corruption before 2017 but this ended after the BJP came to power, and now the selection is based on merit.

Addressing newly recruited police constables at the Defence Expo Ground here, Adityanath also highlighted his government's record of creating over 8,50,000 jobs in eight years, including almost 1,25,000 in the police department, an official statement said.

At the event, 60,244 new recruits received appointment letters, the largest induction of civil police officers in the country to date, the statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government said.

Before 2017, police recruitment in Uttar Pradesh was marred by nepotism and corruption, and it was impossible to get a job without money and recommendations. However, that era is over, Adityanath said.

Under the BJP government, the recruitment process is based on merit, is transparent and respects constitutional reservations. There is no discrimination based on caste, religion, class, or region, he said.

Adityanath said his government has created more than 8,50,000 jobs, including approximately 1,25,000 police jobs, during its eight-year tenure so far.

"The double-engine government has set a benchmark for a clean and transparent recruitment process," he said, adding that even youths from the poorest families are now part of the police force.

During his address, the chief minister underlined the importance of rigorous training for the new recruits.

"The more you sweat during training, the less blood will be shed (later)...," he told the gathering.

He asked the new recruits to be friendly, sensitive and solution-oriented. He exuded confidence that they would serve the state excellently.

Adityanath said the exemplary performance of the state police force during the Maha Kumbh earned widespread praise.

"If we can perform there, we can perform anywhere," he said.

Adityanath expressed his gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for helping the state build paramilitary and military training resources when recruitment began in 2017. As a result, the state now has the capacity to train over 60,000 police officers locally, the CM said.

Eight new forensic laboratories are already operational and six more are under construction. Each of the 75 districts now has two mobile forensic vans. Additionally, cyber units have been established in all 75 districts and cyber help desks have been set up in 1,994 police stations.

Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya; ministers Suresh Khanna, Swatantra Dev, Surya Pratap Shahi, Baby Rani Maurya and Ashish Patel; state BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary; Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and DGP Rajeev Krishna, among others, attended the event. PTI NAV CDN DIV DIV