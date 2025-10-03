BJP engaged in 'designed conspiracy' of ‘vote theft’: Congress' Surjewala

Bengaluru, Oct 3 (PTI) Congress general secretary and Karnataka in charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday accused the BJP of a "designed conspiracy" to steal people's mandate through ‘Vote Chori’ (vote theft), terming it an "attack on the Constitution and democracy".

He claimed that ‘Vote Chori’ is not just restricted to Mahadevapura Assembly constituency, or Aland, or even the assembly constituency in Maharashtra whose record was released by Rahul Gandhi.

"The ‘Vote Chori’, stealing of people's mandate is a designed attack on India's constitution and democracy. The sinister forces of the BJP are taking away your right to elect a person of your choice," Surjewala told reporters as he launched a signature campaign in Pulakeshinagar in the city against alleged vote theft.

He said the "designed conspiracy" is to take away one man, one vote, principle enshrined in the Constitution by none less than B R Ambedkar, first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Abul Kalam Azad, Dr Rajendra Prasad and several other freedom fighters.

Calling it "an attack on the soul of the country and democracy of India", Surjewala said the Congress party has launched a nationwide signature campaign on ‘vote Chori’ against the forces of the BJP that have indulged in vote theft and the "captive" Election Commision of India, which he alleged has remained a "mute spectator" and a "participant." "As the data gets unveiled by Rahul Gandhi in days to come, the entire nation would understand the extent of the attack on the Constitution, on the right to vote, on democracy, and, per se, on the soul of India," the Congress leader said.

On Congress party issuing notice to certain leaders after the recent power sharing statements, he dismissed reports about any dissent in the party.

"Our PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) president, who also happens to be Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, is fully authorised to ensure that everybody toes the party line and does not speak beyond their briefs, the Congress general secretary said.

Surjewala said some people get excited, either on account of their emotions or otherwise, and make statements which are beyond the remit and realm of party's discipline.

“I have asked Shivakumar to deal with them accordingly," he said.

He emphasised that party's focus in Karnataka is to ensure that people of the state are given full participation in governance and success of the five guarantees. PTI AMP ROH