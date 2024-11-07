BJP engages in divisive and hateful politics: Dimple Yadav

Karhal (UP), Nov 7 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of promoting divisive and hateful politics.

Speaking to reporters after a rally in support of Samajwadi Party candidate Tej Pratap Yadav in Karhal, the Mainpuri MP said, "The BJP seeks to divide and provoke society. The BJP government has betrayed every section of the society during its ten years in power at the Centre and eight years in the state." "The farmers' incomes haven't doubled and they are struggling to access DAP and other fertilizers. Young people are not getting jobs or employment opportunities," she added.

The bypoll battle in Karhal involves Tej Pratap Yadav and his uncle Anujesh Yadav, who has been fielded by the BJP. Anujesh Yadav is the son-in-law of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The Samajwadi Party MP alleged that the BJP government has deprived the PDA (backward, Dalit, and minority communities) of its rights, but the PDA is now aware of the saffron party's deceit.

"Karhal will see a historic victory for the Samajwadi Party," Yadav asserted, according to a party statement.

"In the BJP government, injustice, oppression, inflation and corruption are at their peak. People from all sections of the society will unite to defeat the BJP's politics of hatred," she added.

In another address, Badaun MP Aditya Yadav urged the voters to support Tej Pratap Yadav with a decisive majority.

Karhal is considered a bastion of the Yadav clan, with former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav formerly representing the constituency in the assembly from 2022 before contesting and winning the Lok Sabha polls from Kannauj this year.

The by-elections are scheduled for Phulpur, Ghaziabad, Majhwan, Khair, Mirapur, Sishamau, Katehari, Karhal and Kundarki assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Except for Sishamau, all other seats were vacated as their former MLAs were elected to Parliament in the Lok Sabha polls this year.

The Election Commission has changed the date for the by-elections on these nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh from November 13 to November 20 due to the Kartik Purnima festival and the Ganga Snan.

The results will be announced on November 23. PTI KIS AS AS