BJP enrolled 1.51 crore new members during drive in Maharashtra: Bawankule

Nagpur, Apr 6 (PTI) At least 1.51 crore people took the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra during a recent campaign, the party's state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Sunday.

Bawankule was addressing party workers at a function to lay the foundation stone for a new BJP office in Nagpur.

The senior leader said more than one lakh party workers went door to door during the membership drive and made party identity cards for all members.

As many as 1.51 crore took the primary membership of the party in Maharashtra, he said.

Bawankule said in the history of BJP Maharashtra, the party had recorded 97 lakh members when Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was the party president, and now, it has enrolled more than one crore members into its fold.

He lauded the booth presidents and office-bearers of the Maharashtra BJP for the success of the drive.

Bawankule said around 36 new party offices will come up in Maharashtra in the next two years. PTI CLS ARU