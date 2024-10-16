BJP enrolled over 1.50 crore new members in MP: VD Sharma

Bhopal, Oct 16 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party has claimed to have enrolled more than 1.50 crore members during the membership drive.

MP BJP chief VD Sharma on Wednesday said this number will rise after offline data is added to the pool. 1,22,74,300 members among 1.50 crore have filled out the online digital form, he added.

"Three lakh workers of the BJP, among 41 lakh workers in Madhya Pradesh, were fully engaged in the membership campaign. The drive started on September 2, and on Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's birth anniversary on September 25, the state unit achieved a record by enrolling more than 12 lakh members," he told reporters.

The BJP enrolled more than 11 lakh members on the last day of the second phase of the campaign, which was launched on October 1.

According to Sharma, the MP BJP unit was assigned the target to enrol 75 per cent of the total 2.24 crore votes polled for the saffron party in the Lok Sabha polls.

"With hard work, dedication, and micro-planning, BJP workers have created a history by crossing the target of 1.5 crore and enrolling 1,50,28,107 members," he added.

Sharma said the BJP will now kick off a drive to enlist active members.

Madhya Pradesh is leading among other states in terms of filling digital forms despite the lack of proper network for mobile phones and Internet in some areas, he said.

He pointed out instances wherein four to five members were enrolled for the BJP membership from a house with one mobile phone.

In such cases, BJP workers visited the households physically and enlisted offline members, he said.

"Once the offline membership data is ready, another history will be created in terms of membership numbers," Sharma added.

He accused the Congress of peddling lies over the BJP membership data, saying the opposition party is known for spreading falsehood.

MP BJP secretary Rajnish Agrawal said those persons who have enrolled 50 or more primary members are eligible to become active members.

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav congratulated BJP organisation leaders for enlisting more than 1.50 crore members.

"BJP National President JP Nadda had given the target of making 1.5 crore members to the BJP Madhya Pradesh; which our workers achieved within the stipulated time," Yadav stated on X.

BJP's national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh also congratulated the BJP MP unit.