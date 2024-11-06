BJP enrols 10 lakh members in Tripura during ongoing drive

Agartala, Nov 6 (PTI) The BJP has enrolled over 10 lakh people as its members during an ongoing membership drive, a senior party leader said on Wednesday.

A total of 8.51 lakh people have enrolled their names online as members of the ruling party, while another 2 lakh have registered in the offline mode, the party's Tripura in-charge Rajdeep Roy said.

"The Tripura BJP had set a target to have 10 lakh members in the state which has a population of 40 lakh and we have achieved it," he told reporters at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport.

Roy said of the 2 lakh applications for membership through the offline mode, around 1.50 lakh names have already been uploaded on the membership drive web portal.

The drive commenced on September 3 and is scheduled to continue till November 15. The total enrolment includes both fresh members as well as renewal of membership.

"This is yet another big achievement for the party's state unit under the leadership of Chief Minister Manik Saha and BJP state president and MP Rajib Bhattacharjee. They did a remarkable job to achieve the target," he said.

Tripura's name is now clubbed with big states such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Assam with regard to fulfilment of organisational targets set by the party's central leadership, he said.

After completion of the membership drive, active members will be identified for participation in organisational elections, he added. PTI PS ACD