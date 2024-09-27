BJP enrols 50 lakh people as members in Assam during ongoing drive

Guwahati, Sep 27 (PTI) The ruling BJP has so far enrolled 50 lakh people as its members in Assam during an ongoing drive, senior party leader B L Santhosh has said.

Assam thus became the fourth state after Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat to cross the 50 lakh membership mark in the BJP's nationwide 'Sadasyta Abhiyaan 2024', launched earlier this month.

"Team @BJP4Assam led by CM Sri @himantabiswa & State President Sri @Bhabesh_KalitaR enrols 50L members in the ongoing #BJPSadasyata2024 Abhiyan," Santhosh, the party's national general secretary (organisation), said in a post on X on Thursday.

The 50 lakh members include those who renewed their annual party membership. A total of 18 lakh people were enrolled into the party during a similar drive last year, party leaders said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, sharing the senior party leader's post on the micro-blogging site on Friday, complimented the BJP workers for achieving the feat.

"Thank you so much Mananiya @blsanthosh Ji. This has been possible only due to the unwavering dedication of our Karyakartas," he said.

"Seeing Assam make this humble contribution towards a Viksit Bharat is indeed a great honour for all us," Sarma added.

The membership drive, launched earlier this month along with the rest of the country for renewal of membership as well as enlisting new members, is underway in all the 126 assembly seats in the state.

It will conclude in some of the districts over the next few days and will be completed across the state on October 9, a day before the Durga Puja festivities begin, Sarma had said earlier.

"Each constituency has been set a target of 40,000 members and if any segment is unable to achieve the goal, we will take up the drive again after Durga Puja," he had said.

The chief minister had renewed his membership at a special programme at the state party headquarters on September 3.

Around 18 lakh people had registered as BJP members during a similar drive held last year. It is conducted by giving a missed call to a specified phone number.

Sarma had said that a manual membership drive would be held later in places where there is poor network coverage.