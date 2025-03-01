BJP essential for Assam's security, prosperity, identity: Himanta

Guwahati, Mar 1 (PTI) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asserted that a BJP government in Assam was essential for the security, prosperity and identity of the state.

Setting the tone for the assembly elections in the state next year, Sarma addressed the newly appointed district and mandal presidents of the party.

He called upon BJP workers to work tirelessly as dedicated "sentinels to help implement the party's mission".

Alleging that during the Congress rule many communities were neglected, the CM said they were now getting benefits from various welfare schemes.

It is only due to the BJP that Assamese has been recognised as a classical language and the historic Charaideo Maidam has gained international prominence, he claimed.

"The state's achievements and the gateway to a golden future have been unlocked through Advantage Assam 2.0, which has paved the way for an investment of approximately Rs 5.18 lakh crore," Sarma said.

He said the youth have a pivotal role to play in strengthening the BJP, which encourages them by giving them leadership positions.

Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that after the BJP came to power in the state in 2016, PM Narendra Modi ensured that a Union minister visited the region every fortnight.

State BJP president Dilip Saikia called upon the newly appointed district and mandal presidents to take charge as "commanders" in the upcoming panchayat, autonomous council, BTR, and assembly elections, ensuring a decisive mandate for the party.

He thanked the CM for giving a "new identity" to the tea tribes' rich cultural heritage through the grand 'Jhumoir Binandini' dance performance in the presence of PM Modi.

At the programme, the party's national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh unveiled 'BJP Barta', its mouthpiece in the state.

Presidents of BJP's 39 organisational districts and 433 mandals were present at the function.