BJP event to mark 1 year of third term in Haryana cancelled: Sources

Chandigarh: An event to mark one year of the third term of the BJP government in Haryana, which was to be held in Sonipat, has been cancelled, party sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to visit Sonipat on October 17 to dedicate and inaugurate several developmental projects, according to an official statement issued on October 10.

On Monday, sources said the event stands cancelled, but gave no reason.

Chief Minister Nayab Saini recently held a meeting in Chandigarh with officers of various departments to review the preparations for the programme.

Earlier on Monday, too, Saini was in Sonipat.

Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as the chief minister of Haryana for the second time on October 17, 2024, after the BJP returned to power in the state for the third consecutive time.

A grand oath-taking event, Modi and several BJP leaders and ministers, was held in Panchkula last year.

In March 2024, Saini, an OBC face of the party, replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the chief minister of Haryana. Khattar is at present a Union Minister.