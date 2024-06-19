BJP ex-MLA convicted in 2012 vandalism, assault case in UP's Rampur

Rampur (UP), Jun 19 (PTI) A special MP/MLA court in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday convicted six people, including former BJP MLA Kashiram Diwakar, accused of breaking into and vandalising a sugar mill in Shahabad.

The court is expected to pronounce the quantum of punishment on Thursday.

District government advocate Seema Rana said Shahabad-based Rana Sugar Mill's president Omveer Singh filed a case in 2012, alleging some people led by Diwakar entered the mill and vandalised it following a dispute over taking out a tractor trolley from the premises.

The mob also assaulted and injured some workers.

Rana said a case was registered against 38 named accused, including Diwakar, and 200 unknown people.

After the hearing, special MP/MLA court judge Vijay Kumar convicted Diwakar and five others -- Krishnapal, Bharat, Sanju Yadav, Meghraj and Suresh Gupta. The quantum of punishment is likely to be pronounced on Thursday, she said.

The court acquitted the other accused due to lack of evidence. PTI COR CDN SZM