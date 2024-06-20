BJP ex-MLA sentenced to 7-year jail in 2012 vandalism case in UP's Rampur

Rampur (UP), Jun 20 (PTI) A special MP-MLA court on Thursday sentenced former BJP MLA Kashiram Diwakar and five others to seven years of imprisonment for breaking into and vandalising a sugar mill in Shahabad 12 years ago.

The court had convicted all the six accused on Wednesday.

District Government Counsel Seema Rana said that Shahabad-based Rana Sugar Mill's president Omveer Singh had filed a case on January 16, 2012, alleging some people led by Diwakar entered the mill and vandalised it following a dispute over taking out a tractor trolley from the premises.

In the incident, some workers of the sugar mill were also injured.

Rana said that the FIR was registered against Diwakar and others at Shahabad police station.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,01,000 on each of the convicts, she said.

After hearing both the sides, MP-MLA court's judge Vijay Kumar had convicted accused former MLA Diwakar, Krishnapal, Bharat, Sanju Yadav, Meghraj and Suresh Gupta on Wednesday.

The court acquitted 21 other accused due to lack of evidence. PTI CORR ABN ABN KVK KVK