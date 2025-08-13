BJP ex-spokesperson among 3 advocates appointed as additional judges of Bombay HC

New Update
New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Three advocates, including a former BJP spokesperson, were on Wednesday appointed as additional judges of the Bombay High Court.
According to the Law Ministry, the three advocates -- Ajit Bhagwan Rao Kadethankar, Sushil Manohar Ghodeswar and Aarti Arun Sathe -- have been elevated as additional judges.
Sathe is a former spokesperson of the Maharashtra BJP.
Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judges or what is commonly called permanent judges. PTI NAB GJS GJS KVK KVK