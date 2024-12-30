BJP expels 11 functionaries in Akola for six years for anti-party activities in elections

Akola, Dec 30 (PTI) The BJP has expelled 11 functionaries, including a Zilla Parishad member, for six years in Maharashtra's Akola district for anti-party activities in the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly elections.

Advertisment

The Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, had seen rebellion in the district in the run-up to the November assembly polls, which triggered the action, a local leader said.

State unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule has been informed of the action, BJP district president Kishor Mangte Patil told PTI on Monday.

In the November 20 assembly polls, results of which were declared on November 23, the BJP won Akola East but lost to the Congress in Akola West constituency.

Advertisment

The expelled functionaries include ZP member Prakash Atakad, Panchayat Samiti member Rajesh Yeul, and local leaders from the OBC front and youth wings. PTI COR ND BNM NSK