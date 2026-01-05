BJP expels 22 workers for anti-party activities in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 5 (PTI) As many as 22 BJP workers were expelled from the fold for anti-party activities ahead of the civic polls in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The BJP is contesting on 93 seats in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, and some party workers here were disgruntled over the announcement of candidature.

The BJP's district unit president, Kishor Shitole, in a letter shared with the media, said that the party held a meeting and decided to suspend the membership of 22 workers.

The BJP workers were expelled from the party on Sunday, the letter stated.

According to party sources, of the expelled workers, 11 have joined the Shiv Sena and got candidature to contest in the civic election, while seven were contesting as independents, and four will be contesting as NCP candidates. PTI AW ARU