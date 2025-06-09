BJP expels councillor for 'anti-party' activities

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) The BJP on Monday expelled a councillor for six years for alleged "anti-party" activities.

In a letter, the party said Councillor Suman Tinku Rajora voted "against" the party line in the Rohini Zone of the municipal corporation.

"After speaking personally with all councillors and conducting an investigation, it has become clear that you voted against the party line and you have also admitted that you disregarded the party's orders. This amounts to indiscipline towards the party," it said in the missive issued to Rajora.

"As per the directions of State President Virendra Sachdeva and in accordance with the party’s constitution, your primary membership is hereby terminated with immediate effect, and you are expelled from the Bharatiya Janata Party for a period of 6 years," it said.

Rajora, a councillor from Ward 50B Mangolpuri, was earlier with the Aam Aadmi Party and had joined the BJP earlier this year.

The termination comes ahead of the June 12 polls for electing chairperson and deputy chairperson of the Standing Committee of MCD.

When contacted, Rajora said she did not know about her expulsion.

"I have not received any notice from the party. I did not vote against the party line. These are baseless claims. I will see what needs to be done," she told PTI over phone.

Currently, the BJP holds a majority in the House with 117 councillors.

The AAP, which had won 134 seats in the 2022 MCD elections, is now reduced to 97 due to defections, the election of some members to the Delhi Assembly, and the formation of the Indraprastha Vikas Party by 16 councillors. The Congress has eight members.

The formation of the Standing Committee is expected to accelerate key development and administrative initiatives after a prolonged delay.