BJP expels its Tripura vice president

Agartala, Oct 2 (PTI) The ruling BJP in Tripura expelled its state vice president, Patal Kanya Jamatia, for "anti-party" activities.

The action came a day after Jamatia, a firebrand tribal leader who joined the BJP ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, floated the Tripura People's Socialist Party (TPSP).

She fought the last assembly election on a BJP ticket from the Amapinagar constituency and lost.

Jamatia, however, was appointed chairman of Tripura Rehabilitation and Plantation Corporation Ltd (TRPCL).

"Patal Kanya Jamatia, the vice president of the (Tripura) BJP, has been expelled from the party’s primary membership due to anti-party activities and indiscipline. The decision was taken following instruction from BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee," said a statement issued by the BJP on Tuesday.

Jamatia, who is considered a strong opponent of Tripra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on Monday announced the new party "to serve the people". PTI PS BDC SOM